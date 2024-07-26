Timothée Chalamet's on-set behaviour raises eyebrows

Timothée Chalamet, 28, is facing diva accusations on the New Jersey set of his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.



According to sources, he got into a screaming match with a crew member, causing tension among the team. "He apparently got into a screaming match with a crew member," said a source.

"Everyone is walking on eggshells around him.' However, another source defends Chalamet's behaviour, saying, 'Timothée is a quiet guy. He likes to keep to himself. He’s not being rude. He’s just very focused on the work at hand and wants to do the best job possible. And he does."

Earlier the outlet reported that the Dune star caused discomfort on the Dylan biopic production.

It is said that he has been acting like a diva behind the scenes and has even gotten into a public altercation with a staff member. Furthermore, he may be neglecting his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Meanwhile, a second insider believes that those on set may be overreacting to Chalamet’s actions, noting that the actor is simply focused on putting out the finest work he can.

The reports about Chalamet's behaviour came just days after a source told Life and Style that the actor has been avoiding Jenner's family.

The Little Women star has been accused of completely ignoring the Kardashians, something they are reportedly not happy about.

