Rick Hearst teases ‘General Hospital’ comeback: ‘Ric Lansing is back!’

Rick Hearst is set to make a return to General Hospital as Ric Lansing.
On Thursday, July 25, the actor shared the news via Instagram, posting a video to announce his comeback to the popular ABC soap opera.
"Very excited to announce my return to General Hospital in the role of Ric Lansing," he wrote in the caption. "Stay tuned."
"You never know what you’re gonna get with this guy," Hearst, who previously played the shady attorney on the critically acclaimed drama, added in the caption before signing off with a slew of hashtags, including "#ghreturns #riclansing #whosyourdaddy #soapoperadigest #tvonline."
In the video, Hearst, 59, also teased upcoming storyline, saying, "I’m looking forward to being able to take the story that’s going to be coming out."
"A lot of exciting stuff, of course, Rick tends to be in everybody's business," he added. "All at once, and always has his own agenda."
The clip, recorded in selfie mode, featured the video was overlaid with text reading, "Ric Lansing is back."
According to TV Insider, Hearst, 59, will appear in episodes beginning to air from August 19.
