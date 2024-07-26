'Percy Jackson' adds Daniel Diemer as series regular for season 2

Daniel Diemer has been cast as Tyson the cyclops in season 2 of the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on Rick Riordan's novels.



The announcement was made at Comic-Con, and production will begin next week in Vancouver. Diemer joins the main cast, including Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri.

Tyson is a young cyclops who struggles to live in the human world after growing up on the streets by himself. He is also half-brother to Percy, being the offspring of Poseidon (Toby Stephens).

In a video for the Comic-Con crowd, Riordan introduced the new addition: “Some of you may know, in The Sea of Monsters, we meet an important new character — a shy, awkward, endearing cyclops. He’s the half-brother to Percy, Tyson. And today, I have the honour of introducing the actor who will be bringing that character to life: Daniel Diemer. He will bring a whole new dimension to Tyson, and it‘s going to be incredible to see him in the second season.”

Diemer expressed his excitement and gratitude for playing Tyson in a video from the Vancouver set of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

His co-star, Walker Scobell, also shared his enthusiasm, saying "You guys are gonna love him".

Season 2 of the show picks up a year after the events of season 1, with Percy returning to Camp Half-Blood only to find his life "turned upside down".

According to the show's logline, Percy faces challenges including a changing friendship with Annabeth, discovering a cyclops brother, Grover's disappearance, and a siege on the camp by Kronos' forces. Percy's quest to restore order will lead him into the perilous Sea of Monsters, where a hidden destiny awaits the son of Poseidon.

Diemer recently concluded a critically acclaimed limited series on Hulu called Under the Bridge. His credits also include the feature films The Half of It, Supercell, and Little Brother, as well as Netflix's The Midnight Club.