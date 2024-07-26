Blake Lively reacts to Taylor Swift’s cheeky comment about Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift also revealed that she’s godmother to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ kids

Blake Lively is matching Taylor Swift’s energy.

The 36-year-old actress had a hilarious response to Swift’s recent Instagram Story where the pop star, 34, shared a sweet and funny tribute to Lively’s husband Reynolds, 47, and his work on the new film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

“I couldn’t have said it better myself,” Lively wrote, reposting Swift’s original Story. “Which is unsurprising given that I have 14 fewer Grammys and not a single sold-out stadium world tour.”

In Swift’s post, she praised Reynolds for pouring his heart and soul into the Marvel film. “He’s created the best work of his life, and the film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it,” she wrote.

Swift then jokingly redirected the tribute to Reynolds’ costar Hugh Jackman, 55, quipping, “But that’s just Hugh.”

In the same post, Swift joked about Reynolds, referring to him as “Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” This playful nod referenced both Reynolds’ Deadpool character and his role as the father of Lively’s four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, 17 months.