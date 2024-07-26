Ice Spice defends friendship with Taylor Swift

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift's friendship

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift have the real deal.



During a Thursday, July 25, interview with Rolling Stone, the 24-year-old rapper got candid and refuted any rumours that claimed that the 34-year-old Anti-Hero singer is using their bond for clout.

“[It’s] so rude to me, [because] why would she not want to be my friend?” Spice asked the outlet. “Taylor f—ks with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well.”

Spice, real name Isis Naija Gaston, doubled down on her statements that the musicians have a great bond, calling Swift her “closest celebrity friend”.

When Swift and Spice initially collaborated on a remix of Swift's song Karma in 2023, the project peaked at number two on the Billboard 100.

Since their collaboration, Swift has never hidden the fact that she still adores Spice. During the same Rolling Stone interview, Swift commended Spice for her outstanding business sense.

“I love when I meet a new artist who takes a keen interest in not just the music, but the music industry and how it works,” the Tortured Poets Department artist told the outlet.

“Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial, and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me.”