Christina Hall calls Josh Hall ‘insecure man’ amid divorce

Christina Hall breaks silence amid Josh Hall divorce

Christina Hall directed her guns towards her estranged husband Josh Hall, shooting the “insecure man” label after he allegedly took $35,000 from her bank account.



“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” the TV personality wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday.

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you,” she wrote, confidently penning to “rise” above him.

“For those that aren’t aware … divorces do not happen overnight … & there is always a breaking point,” Christina, 41, said. “This one is personal.”

The Flip or Flop alum’s blasts towards her ex came after he allegedly took a large sum out of her “separate property rental income,” according to Page Six.

“I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties,” the documents obtained by the outlet read.