Ice Spice admits she’s ‘still a huge fan’ of Taylor Swift’s ex Matty Healy

Ice Spice revealed she ‘wasn’t angry or sad’ by Matty Healy’s actions

Ice Spice holds no hard feelings towards her pal Taylor Swift’s ex, Matty Healy, despite his racially insensitive actions last year.

During her interview for Rolling Stone’s new cover story, the 24-year-old rapper admitted that she’s “still a huge fan” of Healy and his band, The 1975 and listens to them on repeat.

Her comments came as she addressed the controversy for which Healy had since issued a public apology.

Born Isis Gaston, Ice Spice reflected, “I actually was late as f*** to that. I didn’t know about it until like a month after or something like that.” She elaborated, “He apologised multiple times, but I didn’t realise how big of a deal it was to other people. I feel like people just wanted something to be mad about, I guess. I wasn’t angry or sad or anything. I was just kind of confused. I never really cared about that.”

Healy's controversial appearance on The Adam Friedland Show in early 2023 involved him telling the hosts that he DM'd Ice Spice without a response. The hosts made racially insensitive remarks, which Healy did not participate in but was heard laughing at.

In the months following, Healy — who had a one-month long fling with Swift that same year — issued an apology during a concert in New Zealand, claiming his comments were "misconstrued" and that he "never meant to hurt anybody.”

He addressed Ice Spice directly, “Sorry if I’ve offended you. Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued, it’s ‘cause I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d**k,” he said.