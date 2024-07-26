Tish Cyrus empathises with Britney Spears’ recent troubles: ‘Makes me sad'

Fans’ concerns for Britney Spears have only heightened since her conservatorship ended

Tish Cyrus would not want to walk a mile in Britney Spears’ shoes.

During a recent episode of her Sorry We’re Stoned podcast, Tish — mother to pop star Miley Cyrus — confessed she’d be “scared” to trade lives with the troubled singer.

“I would be so scared,” the momager, 57, said in response to guest Kaitlyn Bristowe, who expressed a desire to swap lives with the Princess of Pop to understand her situation better.

Bristowe, 39, the former “Bachelorette,” explained, “I get to come back and I would have a lot of answers … I’m very concerned.” Tish responded with empathy, stating, “It makes me sad,” before they moved on to another topic.

Concerns about Spears' well-being have only heightened since the termination of her 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021.

After her divorce from Sam Asghari in August 2023 after just 14 months of marriage, the Toxic hitmaker began dating Paul Soliz — her housekeeper with a criminal record — only to break up with him in June 2024 upon realising he was exploiting her for fame.

Additionally, Spears' social media activity has worried fans, as she continues to post unusual videos of herself dancing provocatively, sometimes wielding butcher knives.