Taylor Swift details challenging process behind creating Folklore album

Taylor Swift opens up about challenges she faced while creating Folklore album

Taylor Swift has recently dished out details about Folklore’s album on its fourth anniversary.



The singer, who released her Grammy-winning pandemic album four years earlier, said, “Making an album is usually such a collaborative situation, you usually get lots of people together,” during her Eras Tour show in Germany on July 24, per USA Today.

“You usually get to play all these new songs for your friends or your band, and you get to be in the same room with the people that you’re either writing with or producing with,” stated the 34-year-old.

Reflecting on challenges she faced while crafting this album, Taylor mentioned, “I would sit in my guest bedroom and record the vocals and [Dessner and Antonoff] would be on the phone.”

“It was just like such a challenge for us as creators, but it was so fulfilling,” she remarked.

Sharing details about album, Taylor recalled, “Then came time to take some pictures for the album. You can’t have hair or makeup. You can’t have wardrobe. You have to just do it yourself.”

“I called my friend [photographer Beth Garrabrant] who has some woods behind her house and was like, ‘Can I take some pictures in your forest?’ and she said, ‘Yes,’” added the songstress.

Taylor disclosed, “I ordered all these nightgowns online and brought them and then did my own hair and makeup.”

“It just makes me happy to look back on that period of time because we never made anything in that way before that and it was cool to know that we could and the way that you guys have embraced this album,” explained the pop singer.

Taylor further said, “And the storytelling on this album has just warmed my heart, and I’m just so appreciative of it.”