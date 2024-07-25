Cindy Crawford weighs in on Austin Butler’s Elvis Presley accent

Cindy Crawford opens up about Austin Butler's Elvis accent on Andy Cohen show

Cindy Crawford has recently addressed Austin Butler’s Elvis Presley accent.



During an appearance on July 24’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cindy responded to a question about Austin’s “never-ending accent when he filmed the 2022 biopic”.

“That's Austin to me,” said the 58-year-old, whose daughter Kaia Gerber is dating the actor.

Cindy told the host, “I didn't know that he was from Anaheim,” as she referred the city in Orange County, California.

Another fellow guest Colman Domingo asked, “He’s from Anaheim?”

“Yeah, that's where he grew up. But he spent so long being Elvis that I think it just stuck,” explained the supermodel.

Austin noted, “And so to me, that's just Austin. I didn't know him pre-Elvis, so that's just Austin to me.”

Earlier in February 2023, the actor appeared on The Graham Norton Show and said, “It made me feel self-conscious for a second because I thought, ‘Am I being phony? Is this not my voice?’”

“Then I thought, ‘Oh, I’d have to think consciously to not talk how I am right now.’ But my voice sounds different when I talk to my dog or when I talk to my dad or when I’m here right now,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Austin opened up that he hired a dialect coach to help him shake off Elvis’ accent before he began shooting Apple TV+ drama Masters of the Air.

“I started a week after,” mentioned the actor in an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Austin added, “It was almost too fast… I was just trying to remember who I was. I was trying to remember what I liked to do.”