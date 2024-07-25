Mindy Cohn spills on why 'The Facts of Life' reboot never happened

Mindy Cohn, star of the classic 80s sitcom The Facts of Life, revealed that a former cast member's selfish behaviour may have derailed plans for a reboot.



During an interview on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Cohn shared that the show was considered for revival, but a "greedy bitch" from the original cast allegedly sabotaged the effort.

This comes as Cohn experiences a career resurgence with her role on the Emmy-nominated series Palm Royale.

“They did one of Diff’rent Strokes and Facts of Life and after that, Norman Lear, who is no longer with us, when he was still alive, he called all of us and said, ‘I knew you guys were still popular, but holy hell. The response from the live.’ And basically, there was this roundtable with Octavia Spencer and Amy Poehler and Jennifer Aniston where they all said, ‘Yeah, our parents grew up with All in the Family, but we grew up with Facts of Life. That’s the Norman Lear sitcom that we love,'” Cohn recounted of the special that aired in December 2021.

“And I think Norman didn’t really clock that. So when he did, he said, ‘Are you guys interested?’ And we had all never really talked about it, but we all started to consider it a little bit.”

During the COVID-19 epidemic, the original cast of The Facts of Life connected on Zoom hired a writer and met with Lear.

The show aired from 1979 to 1988 and followed Mrs Edna Garrett, played by Charlotte Rae, as she mentors a group of teenage girls.