Chrishell Stause rings in 43rd birthday by renewing vows with G Flip

Chrishell Stause renews vows with G Flip on her 43rd birthday

Chrishell Stause celebrated her 43rd birthday with new vows and a wedding ceremony with her spouse, G Flip.

On Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram to share highlights from their second marriage celebration.

"Call it an Aussie wedding, a vow renewal, a bday party… I will refer to it as the BEST NIGHT EVER," Stause described the fun night.

"We laughed. We cried. We danced. We rode the bull [skull emoji]," she added in the caption of the carousel. "SO incredibly grateful for my Aussie family. Never doing life without you @gflip [heart emoji]."

Interestingly, when she mentioned riding the bull, she literally rode the bull, as captured in the last picture of the montage of photographs from the night.



For the shot, Stause posed while holding the harness at the top of a mechanical bull at Moon Dog Craft Brewery, trading her elegant white slip dress from the ceremony for a shorter white frock with a full skirt.

Stause, whose birthday was on July 21, and her partner, the singer-songwriter, announced in May 2023 that they had tied the knot.

On the work front, Stause is slated to appear in the third season of The Traitors. She has also appeared in several daytime soaps, including All My Children, The Young and the Restless, and Days of Our Lives.