Tom Brady sparks new romance after Irina Shayk fling

Tom Brady is back in the dating pool following his brief fling with Irina Shayk.

The former NFL athlete is “casually dating” model Brooks Nader, a source told Page Six, adding that the fling is “nothing serious.”

Moreover, in another report, People Magazine confirmed the news and revealed that they have been enjoying each other’s company for some time now.

“They've been hooking up this summer, having rendezvous in different cities. It's casual,” the insider told People. “She has a very active social calendar and likes to party and Tom is often with the kids and doesn't like the nightlife scene.”

While reports of the couple dating have surfaced, a report by Us Weekly dubs the news as “inaccurate.”

An insider told the outlet that the two are not casually dating and never have been. Another revealed that Nader and Brady have never hooked up before. When they connected at the white party, the twosome chatted for a few minutes and did not exchange phone numbers.

The news comes after reports that Nader, 27, announced that she is divorcing her husband Billy Haire, whom she married in 2019.

Meanwhile, Brady got divorced from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two kids, in October 2022.

Brady’s alleged romance comes after his short-lived romance with Russian model Irina Shayk. The romance “fizzled out” by October 2023.