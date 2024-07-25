Drake’s producer says rapper reacted ‘really weirdly’ to Kendrick Lamar feud

The feud ignited back in March with the rappers releasing multiple diss tracks against each other

Drake’s producer found his reaction to his cut-throat feud with Kendrick Lamar “really weird.”

According to a new report by People Magazine, Drizzy was unfazed by the rap beef that went down in history, with his producer and longtime friend telling the outlet that Drake, 37, has moved past the drama and is enjoying life.

"He's been past it," Gordo, 33, shared. "He was just on the longest tour ever. He literally did a tour for like a year. I think he's just chilling."

Contrary to fans’ speculation that Drake was feeling down after the feud, Gordo painted a different picture.

"Ever since all this has happened... I've seen him happier," the Grammy-nominated producer noted.

“But the guy's been happy as s***, to be honest. He's chilling,” Gordo added.

The feud ignited in March when K.Dot took a surprise jab at Drake on Metro Boomin and Future's track Like What.

Drake fired back with Push Ups, sparking a heated exchange that saw both artists release multiple diss tracks.

The tension peaked with Kendrick's Not Like Us and Drake's The Heart Part 6 in early May, signaling a ceasefire in their lyrical battle.