Timothée Chalamet channels Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’ Trailer

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’ Trailer

The first teaser trailer for James Mangold’s upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown, just came out, and Timothée Chalamet is more Bob Dylan than himself.



The Dune star portrays the famous folk singer-songwriter who rose to prominence in the 1960s as a counterculture figure.

Chalamet has also stated that he sings for the part himself, after his performance in Wonka, similar to what his Dune: Part 2 co-star Austin Butler did for his "Elvis" character.

According to the official synopsis, the biopic is “set in the influential New York music scene of the early 1960s”

“[It] follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts, his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation, culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.”

Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, P.J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal, Norbert Leo Butz as Alan Lomax, Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, also star in the movie.