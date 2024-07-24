Cher announces release date of her upcoming two-part memoir: Photo

Cher to release her memoir in two parts: Deets inside

Cher has recently revealed the cover, title of her two-part memoir as well as announced the release date.



On July 24, the music icon took to Instagram and posted a cover photo of her upcoming book, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, featuring a black-and-white photo of the singer resting a hand over her head.

According to the publisher, Dey Street Books, Cher’s first part will be released on November 19 and Part Two will follow in spring of 2025.



“After more than 70 years of fighting to live her life on her own terms, Cher finally reveals her true story in intimate detail, in a two-part memoir,” said the publisher in a press statement.

It read, “With her trademark honesty and humour, Cher: The Memoir traces how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century.”

The first book will reportedly cover the “singer’s early life as a dyslexic child, her marriage to her fellow entertainer Sonny Bono and journey of becoming famous.

Earlier, speaking on a November 2023 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cher revealed she was “totally chickened out” while sharing details about her life.

“I didn’t put in some things that needed to be in. And they’re not comfortable, but they need to be in, so I have to go back and man up,” stated the musician.

Cher quipped, “I’ve lived too long and done too much and so it’s like it should be the encyclopedia.”