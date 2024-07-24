Deadpool & Wolverine stars 'up' for attending more NFL Games with Taylor Swift

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds on attending more NFL Games with Taylor Swift

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have recently revealed they would like to attend more NFL games with Taylor Swift this season.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of their movie, Deadpool & Wolverine in NYC on July 22, Hugh and Ryan opened up about attending Travis Kelce’s games with Taylor in the coming days.

The Australia star said, “Oh, I hope so,” while the Green Lantern actor mentioned, “You don’t say no to that.”

Hugh quipped, “If you ever really want to kinda not feel great about your career, go to [an NFL] game with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively — and then you're Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and others at the game.”

Ryan chimed in and reiterated, “We're just and others.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Free Guy actor also praised Taylor, calling her one of the “funniest people” he has ever met.

“People keep asking if she's in the movie, and I keep saying if there's ever someone else to play Deadpool, I think it might actually be Taylor,” he stated.

Ryan also responded to a question about the bigger celebrity in his household, to which the actor replied, “Oh, Taylor Swift. Do you think I'm a fool? Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift all the way.”

“She uses her powers for good — could use them for bad — but uses them a different way,” added the actor.