Josh Charles to star in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ final season

Josh Charles has joined the cast of the Emmy Winning show The Handmaid's Tale featuring Elisabeth Moss

Josh Charles has been tapped to star in the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

According to People Magazine, the actor’s role in the Emmy-winning show will see him reunite with his spy thriller The Veil co-star Elisabeth Moss. Episodes featuring Charles are slated to be released in 2025.

The series is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 book, following the story of a handmaid, played by Moss, who is assigned by the government to an infertile husband and wife to carry and give birth to their children.

The haunting show, which has won 15 Emmys, includes a cast featuring Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford, Madeline Brewer, Samira Wiley, and Yvonne Strahovski.

In addition, Charles has been credited to appear in movies such as Dead Poets Society, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, and Four Brothers, as well as on TV shows like Sports Night and The Good Wife.

At the work front the 52-year-old American film actor appeared in Taylor Swift's Fortnight music video, where he and Ethan Hawke, one of his Dead Poets Society co-stars, played scientists examining Swift in the video.