Kevin Feige says 'Deadpool & Wolverine' opens door for more mutants in MCU

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, hinted to the MCU fandom that more mutants could be featured in the upcoming films after Deadpool & Wolverine.



According to Deadline, Feige told Marvel Live at the world premiere of the Marvel Studios film that fans could expect more new entries in the MCU.

"It’s just the beginning," he said to the night hosts, "I’ve said that mutants are coming, and it all starts with this movie."

"I can’t wait for people to see what [Deadpool & Wolverine] has in store and know that this is the beginning of mutants finally, finally arriving into the MCU," Feige added.

In addition, Fiege, 51, dubbed the Deadpool & Wolverine arrival as a full circle moment.

"Those first few X-Men movies are really important to me and started me on this journey," continued Feige, credited as an associated producer for the first X-Men movie in 2000. "But when we started Marvel Studios, we didn’t have the rights."

"I thought I would just be a fan watching them. And now here, at the premiere with Hugh [Jackman, who plays Wolverine], it’s remarkable," he added.

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles, will be in theatres on July 26.

The film also stars Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox.