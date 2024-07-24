Prince William, Kate Middleton take big step to shield kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton are keen on making sure that they are protecting their young children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis.



In royal customs, it is unusual for senior members of the royal family to be hands-on parents. However, former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond lauded the two for taking an informed decision for their children.



“They are hands-on parents in a way neither Charles and Diana, nor the late Queen and Prince Philip ever were,” Bond told OK! Magazine. “From the start they have cared for their children themselves as much as possible with minimal outside help.”

Bond also explained that William and Kate’s “unusual and enlightened decision” was taken since “you can’t undo the destiny you were born into, but you can make life more of a family affair than an upbringing in palaces and castles would allow.”

The royal expert also noted that the influence of Kate’s family was also a major game player in the matter. She emphasised that one must not underestimate the “normalising influence of having a happy, ordinary couple as grandparents.”

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are an “integral part” of the extended family unit as they come from ordinary backgrounds and offer a grounding for the children.

Prince George is the second in line to the throne, meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to have senior working royal roles.