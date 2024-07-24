Awkward encounter looms for Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage appears to be on shaky ground, with sources suggesting they've reached a breaking point due to persistent disagreements.



The couple's growing distance was evident when Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated her birthday without Ben Affleck by her side, fueling speculation about their future together.

As they drift further apart, they may soon find themselves in an awkward encounter.

The upcoming premiere of the movie Unstoppable at the Toronto International Film Festival in September has fueled speculation about a potential awkward encounter between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the red carpet, as their marriage seems to be nearing its end.

Lopez stars in the film, which Affleck co-produced.

According to a source cited by Page Six, Ben Affleck initially viewed Jennifer Lopez as his ideal partner, but their marriage has devolved into a constant battleground, with non-stop arguing that has ultimately led to an irreparable breakdown in their relationship.

"Jennifer was Ben's dream woman. It was drama all the time. He's feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn't work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do," the source said.

"Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily: glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers. She's tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job.

"She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to."