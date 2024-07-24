Kate Middleton receives Prince Harry’s secret message amid UK plan

Princess Kate received a goodwill message from her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry after her headline-making appearance at the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final.

According to Heat Magazine, the Duke of Sussex extended the olive brand to Catherine following a bombshell announcement about his 2027 Invictus Games plans in the UK.



An insider claimed that the former working royal "was watching Wimbledon and was thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant."

Notably, Harry sent a heartfelt "note" to congratulate his sister-in-law as he let her know "how happy he was to see her out" in public amid her cancer battle.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales has been currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy. Since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March, Kate has been seen at Trooping the Colour and her favourite sports event Wimbledon.

Moreover, the source stated that Harry is "just so grateful that she's on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off – as is Meghan."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan ignited a feud with the senior members of the royal family due to their controversial statements against the senior figures.

However, now several reports have been suggesting that the California-based couple want to mend their rift with Prince William and Princess Kate.