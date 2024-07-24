Kevin Hart reveals how he feels about Tom Brady’s regretting Netflix roast

Kevin Hart got candid about how the controversial Netflix special, The Roast of Tom Brady went down, and how the athlete responded to it.

“I can side with time and see where he’s coming from and just him wanting to protect the idea of family and the conversation attached to that,” Hart told Bleacher Report about Brady’s regrets for doing the roast.

“That’s probably where that’s coming from.” He continued, “And you know, I’m not privy to whatever he dealt with after, so I know his response and saying something about it was a result of possibly that.”

Back in May, Brady admitted that he regretted some aspects of doing the Netflix special, especially when it came to his children.

“I loved when the jokes were about me,” the former NFL star said on The Pivot podcast. “I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that affected my kids.”

Brady shares son Jack, 16, with Bridget Moynahan and son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

“It’s the hardest part about like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realise, ‘I wouldn’t do that again,’ because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world,” he explained.

During the special, Hart, 44, roasted the ex-NFL player about Bündchen, and her new romance with her jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente.