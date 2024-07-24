Blake Lively fangirls over *NSYNC reunion at movie premiere

Blake Lively is still on cloud nine after meeting her *NSYNC idols at the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine on Monday night.



The 36-year-old actress gushed about the encounter on Instagram Stories, sharing her excitement over meeting JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone.

"No one will ever know what this moment meant to me. No. One. Ever. I am living in a simulation. My face knows it. Happiest human ever," Lively posted a message on Instagram with Bass's recollection of the occasion, which started with a group shot featuring Lively and Reynolds, 47.

The It Ends with Us star added a special thank you to Reynolds for "being the most romantic person on the planet and making all of my dreams come true last night via @deadpoolmovie."

She added, "10 year old, and also 36 year old me is sobbing."

The much-loved 2000 single Bye Bye Bye by NSYNC is featured in the new movie, which hits theatres this Friday.

Talking about the song's inclusion in the movie, Reynolds wrote in his Instagram Stories post, "These guys had such a huge hand in making a particular #DeadpoolAndWolverine sequence one of my all time favourites. Can't thank them enough for their kindness, talent, and good fellowship. *@justintimberlake not pictured but no less appreciated."