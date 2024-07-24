Karlie Kloss comments on Taylor Swift's music after years of feud rumours

Karlie Kloss gushes over Taylor Swift's latest album

Karlie Klaus shared some valuable insight about Taylor Swift following years of feud rumours.

The duo, who were once very close friends and even appeared together on the cover of Vogue 2015, haven't been photographed in recent years.

During an exclusive conversation with Yahoo Life, the 30-year-old model revealed her favourite song of Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

She said, "I’d say the whole album. I mean, her music is classic."

In response to a question that inquired about her go-to song from the Antihero hitmaker's entire music catalogue, Karli said, "She's got so many hits. I definitely love Shake It Off."

For the unversed, Karli debunked all the rumours surrounding their fallout when she was spotted attending one of Taylor's Eras Tours shows in Los Angeles last summer.

Her first appearance at the 34-year-old singer's concert came five years after she last made it to Swift's show in Nashville in August 2018.

She wrote at the time, "No one puts on a show like @taylorswift #ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you."