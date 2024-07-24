Zendaya, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson relationship ‘strained’ over The Idol

Zendaya 'not happy' with Sam Levinson

Zendaya, star of Emmy winning series Euphoria, doesn't seem to be too happy with the show’s creator Sam Levinson.



According to Daily Mail, the pair have “strained” their “relationship”, as Zendaya is not appreciating the fact that instead of focusing on Euphoria’s much-anticipated third season, Levinson has “turned his attention to controversial show The Idol.”

The 27-year-old actress’ displeasure with the 39-year-old showrunner has reportedly been going on since he shifted his span of working hours more towards the 2023 series starring Lily Rose Depp and The Weeknd, all the while working on Euphoria's second season.

According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya, who stars as Rue on the hit HBO show, asked to meet with HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi and CEO Casey Bloys, because her “frustration grew” after Levinson was not able to deliver scripts for Euphoria season 3.

The season in question is yet to start filming.

The report claimed that the actress was “demanding to know why the network allowed Levinson to turn his attention to another show, an HBO show, no less, with Euphoria hanging in the balance.”

Zendaya and Levinson started off as good friends, but drifted apart after The Idol started garnering criticism, specially after March 2023, when Rolling Stone reviewed the series to be “disgustingly, disturbingly off the rails”