Céline Dion arrives in high spirits in Paris ahead of 2024 Olympics

'I Am: Céline Dion' offers a profound exploration of resilience and vulnerability.

Céline Dion exuded positivity as she arrived at her Paris hotel on Tuesday, gearing up for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games.

The 56-year-old singer's latest documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, has garnered widespread praise since its release last month, achieving a flawless 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, spanning over a year of intimate filming, chronicles her personal battle with stiff-person syndrome, a rare disorder affecting muscle function in the torso and limbs.

The acclaimed documentary has been hailed by critics for its candid portrayal of the singer's challenges in maintaining her normal life and career.

Time critic Rich Juzwiak described the film as "the opposite of a vanity project," commending Dion's openness throughout.

The documentary includes poignant moments, such as Dion struggling to sing due to the condition's impact on her chest muscles, which Juzwiak noted as a reflection on aging and the complexities faced by stars as their abilities evolve.