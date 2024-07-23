Prince William decides to make big sacrifice for monarchy’s sake

Prince William will not let anything hurt the future of the monarchy even if it happens to be his bloods relations.

The Prince of Wales, who is the next in line to the throne, will sacrifice any further ties to his estranged, only sibling Prince Harry, if he doesn’t offer his loyalty to his family, according to royal author, Christopher Andersen.

“I have been saying this for months now – William pulled up the drawbridge and is not about to let it down for Harry anytime soon,” Andersen told Fox News Digital.

“William not only expects loyalty from his brother on a very personal level, but he commands respect as the heir to the throne.”

The author claimed that William is the kind of person who puts the rules first to make sure the system continues to work smoothly.

He has “always been brought up to believe, as his father did before him, that if the system is to work at all, he comes first after the king – simple as that.”

Previously, Majesty magazine’s editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward also made similar claims, sharing that William “likes structure and has perseverance” and “doesn’t give up easily.”

Seward also added that that despite Harry’s relationship upsetting him, William finds it much easier to cut ties with his brother.

Hence, having no peace talks with Harry ever, is a sacrifice William is willing to make.