Talent agent Melanie Blake blows lid on Strictly's new allegations

Strictly Come Dancing's talent agent lifts lid on the show's dark side

Strictly Come Dancing stars reportedly shared their stance on getting partnered with women over 40 years of age.

The BBC series has become the talk of the town following allegations against several professional dancers.

Strictly's Talent agent Melanie Blake recently took to her X, formerly known as Twitter, to shed light on yet another bombshell allegation about the pro dancers.

The agent claimed that the dancers were “arrogant,” emphasising that some celebrities faced “ageism” on the BBC show.

She addressed her concerns in a lengthy tweet that revealed the dark side of the British reality show.

Opening up about ‘ageism’ on the dancing competition, Blake shared there were instances of “immediate ageism if the female celeb was over 40 – actively saying they wished they had ‘not got an old one’ and ‘I’ll never get her to the final’ – all within in ear shot of the celeb & me which of course was a massive confidence dent before they’d even began.”

Although she spilled details about the backstage dilemma, she also heaped praise on all the "lovely" judges.

The shocking revelation came just ahead of the BBC's annual report release on Tuesday, July 23, amid the ongoing controversy.