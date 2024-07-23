Kate Middleton sends fans wild with sensible move as Harry prepares to return

Prince William, Kate Middleton send fans wild

Kate Middleton and Prince William have set internet ablaze with their stunning step as fans could not stop gushing over the couple's latest move amid reports of Prince Harry's return to the UK.

The Princess of Wales reminded fans of Prince William's childhood with her admirable decision to share Prince George's stunning new portrait on his big day.

Prince George - second in line to the throne - celebrated his 11th birthday on Monday ( July 22, 2024), igniting social media storm as a lookalike of his dad.

Royal fans pointed out just how much Prince George looks like his dad as they celebrated the young royal's milestone.

Reacting to the portrait, one fan wrote: "Prince George looks so much like his dad."



Another penned: "He’s the splitting image of his father, honestly. Happy Birthday George! And how is he 11 already?"

While, one fan went on admiring George's parents, adding: "What a handsome young man. Well done William and Catherine."

Some others appeared to be stunned, with one reacting to the picture: "Omg! How did he grow so much?? He’s such a gentleman."

While few others wrote: "A handsome young man! He takes after his dad, so alike."



However, Kate's fans admired her photography skills, with one writing: "Oh my word, he looks like his father. Happy Birthday Prince George. And congratulations to the Princess of Wales on another perfect photo."