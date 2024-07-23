Olly Murs honours late Caroline Flack ahead of Flackstock Festival

Olly Murs pays tribute to X-Factor co-star Olly Murs ahead of festival

Olly Murs shared a heartfelt tribute to his former X Factor co-star Caroline Flack in an honorary mention ahead of Flackstock 2024.

The Wrapped Up singer-songwriter, who recently performed at the third annual Flackstock festival on Monday, July 22, took to his Instagram to remember the late Love Island host, who took her own life in February 2020 at the age of 40.

He wrote in the caption, "Been reminiscing a lot these last few weeks knowing Flackstock is today! Caz loved singing, we did it so much, didn't always capture those moments on camera but I did capture them as memories which I'll never forget."

"So I thought I'd put some of these clips on here that I found of her beautiful voice! She sang more than me when I was around her."

Expressing his emotions for the late star, he said, "Today will be hard, it's really odd feeling for me, I have this feeling of wanting to do this gig for her, for her family and for us to remember what a crazy funny kind mad hilarious woman she was but also feeling I'd rather this festival not be here, and that Caz was still here with us."

He continued, "I've never felt emotions like this before a gig!"

In addition, he praised the festival, calling it a special event that brings people together.