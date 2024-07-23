Lisa Kudrow's ex Conan O'Brien jealous of Matthew Perry's 'quick wit'

Conan O'Brien reflects on Lisa Kudrow's praise for co-star Matthew Perry's humour

Conan O’Brien recounted an instance from when ex Lisa Kudrow praised her Friends costar Matthew Perry.

During the latest episode of his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, the host, who dated Kudrow from 1988 to 1993, recalled that the actress was largely influenced by Perry’s quick wit during the early days of the sitcom.

O’Brien shared, “You called me up, and you were raving about Matthew.”

“You were saying, he's so funny ... There was part of me that was jealous,” he shared. “Like, I was okay. I make you laugh pretty hard, and you were like, 'No, you don't understand. This guy's really [funny].' "

Although O’Brien agreed with Kudrow’s statement after he watched Perry on the show, the actress stood firm that the former late-night host was still “one of the funniest people I know.”

In addition, the 60-year-old opened up to the comedian about watching the iconic 90s’ sitcom again following the death of Perry.

She said, “And so I have started watching Friends. Not started like season 1 ... But there are marathons on, and I have spent, at times, since he died all day long watching the show.”