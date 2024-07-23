Shawn Levy recalls star-studded football experience

Shawn Levy, who celebrated his 56th birthday today, July 23, shared a memorable experience with People magazine.

He recalled watching a football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets with a star-studded group, including Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman.

"I'll tell you this, watching a football game with Taylor is different than just watching a football game," Levy exclaimed at the NYC premiere of his latest MCU film on July 22.

“Yeah, the uptick in recognizability [that] came about at that football game... [I] was not counting on that,” he admitted. “Was not counting on it at all.”

“I’m definitely going to forget a lot of football games that I’ve watched in my life, not that one,” the Night at the Museum director concluded of the Oct. 1, 2023 game.

Nearly ten months have passed since Levy witnessed the Chiefs' 23-20 victory over the Jets. In his Instagram Stories, the director jokingly remarked that "all future Sunday nights are ruined."

Additionally, he included a picture of himself grinning at the game with Jackman,55, and Reynolds,47, giving Swift credit for the image.

“If only my co-workers and I liked each other more. Photo Cred @taylorswift," he joked in the caption.

Earlier, the director also discussed his friendship with Jackman and Reynolds to the outlet.

"It's all thanks to Hugh," Levy said, noting that he first met Jackman after directing him in the film Real Steel in 2011. "He predicted this 11 years ago. I vividly remember him saying, 'I'm friends with this guy Ryan Reynolds, and if you ever meet, you guys are going to never stop working together again.' "

"I haven't made a truly close friend since college," Levy said of his Free Guy and The Adam Project collaborator.