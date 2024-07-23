Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively call the shots at 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made a stunning appearance on the red carpet at the world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City on July 22.



When asked about their presence at the event, Lively humorously told People magazine, "I feel like he's my plus one. That's the energy I'm giving."

She jokingly added, "He's supporting me tonight," instead of the other way around.

"He's here supporting me, and I'm very grateful for his support tonight," the actress, 36, laughed.

The premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine on Monday night culminated in a high-profile summer press tour, which saw Reynolds and Hugh Jackman travel to various cities worldwide, including London, Berlin, Seoul, and Shanghai, to promote their latest Marvel film.

Although Blake Lively didn't accompany her husband to most of the earlier press events, she showed her support by praising him on social media throughout July as he travelled to different promotional stops.

"Stop missing me on your press tour. Get out there and hustle boy," she jokingly captioned a selfie with Reynolds on a July 13 Instagram Story, adding, "(Which is girl code for don't ever stop missing me for a second)."

Lively highlighted how she believed she inspired Reynold's character in the movie series in an Instagram post earlier on the premiere day, continuing to express her admiration for her husband and his most recent release.

“Tell me Deadpool is married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me,” the A Simple Favor actress said to the camera in a video posted to her Instagram story, followed by clips of “millennial girl” moments in the films.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be in cinemas on July 26.