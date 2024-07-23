Autumn Crittendon, ‘16 and Pregnant’ star dies at 27

Autumn Crittendon, 16 and Pregnant alum dies at 27

Autumn Crittendon, 16 and Pregnant alum passed away at the age of 27.



The Henrico County Police Department told People in a statement that the authorities received a call from a residence in Sandston, Virginia around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.

When they arrived at the location, they were welcomed by a medical emergency regarding an unresponsive adult woman.

“Members from Henrico Fire attempted life-saving measures however they were not effective," the statement reads. “The adult female, Autumn Oxley, 27, of Henrico, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Henrico Police are currently classifying this incident as a death investigation.”

It continued, “Detectives are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on this case to determine the exact cause and manner of death.”

Crittendon’s sister, Misty, switched her profile picture on Facebook to a cute picture of the pair when they were kids, along with hashtags, “#JusticeforAutumn #CrittendonStrong,” a day after, on Sunday, July 21.

Crittendon’s death came months after another 16 and Pregnant alum Sean Garinger lost his life in an ATV accident, and the cause was blunt force injury to the head.

He was only 20-years-old.

“He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park,” his mother, Mary Hobbs, shared with The U.S. Sun at the time.

“He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud.”

The ATV then overturned and "crushed" Garinger's skull, according to Hobbs.

“I ran to neighbors trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him,” she recalled. “By that time, I realized he wasn't alive anymore.”