Miley Cyrus playfully hits out at Kendall Jenner during intimate Gucci event

Miley Cyrus calls out Kendall Jenner at star-studded event

On July 18, the Hannah Montana star was seen singing Flowers at the star-studded event in Los Angeles and since she was singing live so Miley made a few changes.

At one point, the songstress, who is also Gucci ambassador, asked the crowd, “Why am I singing and you're not?”

“Is that Kendall Jenner doing harmonies?” quipped the 31-year-old, per OK! magazine.

However, Miley changed her lyrics from Started to cry, but then remembered I / I can buy myself flowers to Started to cry, but then remembered I / I'm the face of Gucci! — and audience started cheering during her performance.

Besides Miley, other attendees included Maxx Morando, her mom, Tish Cyrus, Tish's husband, Dominic Purcell, her brother Trace and her sister Brandi.

Interestingly, this wasn't the first time Miley called out the crowd for not singing her music, as she also did so while performing at the Grammys earlier this year.

Miley reportedly dissed her former husband Liam Hemsworth during the performance as she sang, “I didn't wanna leave you but I did,” and after declaring, “I didn't wanna fight, but we did”.

Meanwhile, the singer also left out her father, Billy, when she accepted her award.