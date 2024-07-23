Benny Blanco celebrates Selena Gomez’s birthday with sentimental gift

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been dating since the summers of 2023

Benny Blanco’s birthday present for Selena Gomez is one for the hall of fame of thoughtful and romantic gestures.



As the pop star rang in her 32nd birthday on Monday, July 22nd, Blanco took to Instagram to pen a sweet and nostalgic birthday wish for her, harking back to the beginning of their relationship.

The music producer and cookbook author, 36, shared a throwback picture from their 2019 music video collaboration for the song I Can’t Get Enough, in which Blanco is dressed in a white teddy bear costume.

The next photograph showed Gomez hugging a giant white teddy bear, which appeared to be a birthday present from Blanco.

“I used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !” he wrote in the heartfelt caption.

The Only Murders in the Building star expressed her gratitude in the comments section of Blanco’s post, writing “I love you” with a teddy bear emoji.

Although Gomez and Blanco have known each other for years, they made their relationship official in the summers of 2023, announcing it to the world later that year.