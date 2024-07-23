David Arquette addresses Scream 7 cameo

David Arquette opens up about his cameo in Scream 7: Video

David Arquette has recently addressed his cameo in upcoming Scream 7 movie during an appearance on to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.



On July 21, David responded to a question by his fan who questioned him about seeing the character Dewey Riley “in some form of a flashback sequence” in the forthcoming movie.

To which, David jokingly said, “I don't think so — I mean, I don't know!”

“I guess there's a chance, but I haven't gotten any calls or anything,” added the 52-year-old.

Elsewhere on the show, David also revealed that Neve Campbell had not “spilled any tea” to him about the upcoming movie where Neve would reprise her role of Sidney Prescott.

PEOPLE reported that the franchise announced seventh movie in August 2023 after the success of Scream VI in March 2023.

In April 2023, David spoke to Variety and shared he had seen the latest installment in the slasher franchise, even after his character Dewey was killed off in 2022's entry Scream.

“It was hard for me to do it, but I also knew I wanted to see it," he told the outlet.

But he added, “I loved it.”

“It was sad. I had lots of FOMO,” remarked the actor.