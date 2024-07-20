'Dancing with the Stars' contestant Nikki Osborne shows off shocking bruises

Nikki Osborne gets candid about her Dancing with the Stars journey

Dancing With The Stars contestant Nikki Osborne revealed the painful bruises she sustained during rehearsals.

During an exclusive conversation with the Daily Mail Australia, the 42-year-old comedian, who partnered with professional dancer Aric Yegudkin on the 2024 series of the show, reflected on her ‘punishing’ experience.

She recalled, “It's harder than one would expect and a bit more punishing. By the end, I [on] was painkillers and whisky, holding hands.”

“That was how I got through the end. You are in so much pain but it just becomes the new normal. By the end, I couldn't even pick up my toothbrush off the floor when I dropped it, I just went '’ah f**k it.’”

Nikki confessed that she savoured every moment on the show, despite the challenges she faced.

The dancer, who wishes to get to the end of the competition, also claimed to have worn her bruises as a “badge of honour.”

Sharing her stance on labeling her injuries as a symbol of pride, she shared: “I wear the [bruises] with honour, I was quite proud that I had all those injuries and kept dancing.”

For the unversed, Osborne is best known as a former host of the 2006 interactive quiz series Quizmania.