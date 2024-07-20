‘Suits’ spinoff gets rare update as network issues new order

Suits fans were treated to an exciting news as the spinoff show was given an update on its progress.

Titled, Suits: LA, the network NBC officially gave a series order as first look of the much-anticipated show was unveiled on Friday, via Variety.

The spinoff will be led by Arrow alum Stephen Amell, who will portray the role of Ted Black – the former federal prosecutor from New York.

The logline for the show suggests that Black "has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.”

“His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives,” the description states.

The cast also includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg. Meanwhile, the executive producers are David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein and Victoria Mahoney, who also directed the spinoff pilot.

The original series, Suits, aired on USA Network for nine seasons from 2011-2019, starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty.

While the show was successful when it first aired, but its popularity skyrocketed after it was added to Netflix streaming last year.