Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Camila Morrone gets cosy with new romance in Hamptons

Camila Morrone spotted with new man after Leonardo DiCaprio split

Camila Morrone has found herself new love after her relationship and breakup with Leonardo DiCaprio.



The model raised brows earlier this week being seen out with music video director Cole Bennett on a double date with fellow model Kaia Gerber and Elvis star Austin Butler.

Now, according to Page Six, Morrone, 27, and Bennett, 28, were spotted hands-in-hands getting intimate in the Hamptons on Thursday.

The pair was attending an event thrown by Dom Pérignon for its newly released 2006 and 2015 vintages.

A source told the outlet that the Daisy Jones & The Six star was introducing Bennett to the people that attended the event, with the likes of Naomi Watts, Evan Mock, Rachel Zoe and Evan Ross.

“Camilla was introducing Cole to chef Francis Mallmann in Spanish,” reported an insider.

Morrone is the daughter of Argentine actor Maximo Morrone and actress Lucila Solá. Solá, at one point in time, was in a relationship with Al Pacino for quite some time, and Morrone, as per reports, claims him to be her stepfather.

Bennett, who was previously linked to DiCaprio’s other ex Gigi Hadid last September, is Morrone’s first romance since splitting with DiCaprio in August 2022 after more than four years together.