Hugh Jackman shares what inspired him to play superhero role in Deadpool & Wolverine

Hugh Jackman reveals major reason behind playing Wolverine in upcoming Deadpool 3 movie

Hugh Jackman has recently spilled major reason to reprise his Marvel superhero role in the upcoming movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.



In a new interview with The Daily Telegraph, Hugh, who last played the X-Men hero Wolverine in the 2017 movie Logan, explained how his conversation with his kids Oscar and Ava persuaded him to once again take on the role.

The Australia star said, “I had been talking to my kids about, ‘what do you want to do with your life? What is it you want to do if you could do anything?’”

“And I thought I should ask that of myself: if I could do anything – and I am super lucky in that in many ways I can ask myself that question – what would it be?” stated the 55-year-old.

Hugh shared he contacted Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and told him he would accept his offer to appear alongside him in a movie, even though he declined previously.

“Ryan and I are good friends so I knew that he was getting ready to shoot but I wasn't sure where he was at,” explained The Prestige actor.

Hugh added, “I thought if he was shooting now then this is going to be years down the track.”

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is third movie in the action comedy series, which will mark Hugh's tenth time to portray the role of Wolverine.