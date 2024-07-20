Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s marriage in trouble due to ‘deeper issues’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez not happy with each other amid marriage problems

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marital relationship is not in the best place at the moment but it has nothing to do with the actress’ popularity.



A source spilled to the PEOPLE, “The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true.”

“There are deeper issues,” said an insider.

Earlier this week, JLo and Ben’s spent their time apart during their two-year wedding anniversary.

The Maid in Manhattan actress was reportedly spotted in the Hamptons, with Argo star’s 18-year-old daughter Violet and friends. Ben was seen on the opposite coast in Los Angeles.

The source further said that the estranged couple had been living separately in the past few months but they held a united front when it’s about family milestone.

In May, an insider from the music industry told the outlet that the two stars simply “have different approaches to dealing with the spotlight and what they share with the public”.

JLo opened up in the documentary that she never thought Ben was "very comfortable with me doing all of this,” in terms of pulling from their private life for her creative work.

“He loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made,” stated the Marry Me star in the doc.

Jennifer added, “But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”