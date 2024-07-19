Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones dishes out ‘first impression’ on Twisters set

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones opens up about their first meeting on the set of Twisters

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones have recently dished out details about her first day on the set of new movie, Twisters.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Glen recalled, “What made me laugh was Daisy came in this very chic outfit with a scarf and all these different things.”

“Cut to — that was the last time I saw Daisy dressed up. We wore sweatpants for the rest of the shoot,” remarked the actor.

To which, Daisy quipped, “I made so much effort for that first date.”

“First date, just came out of the gate, full style,” stated the Top Gun: Maverick actor.

Glen told the outlet, “I was like, ‘Wow. She just dresses so chic’… You really came out of the gate strong.”

“I remember every time I came to set you were like, ‘The same jumper?’ I just wore this one gray sweatsuit,” explained the Fresh actress.

She added, “I was like, ‘I'm so tired.’”

Elaborating on her experience, Daisy said, “You have to make a good impression. But then, obviously, when you are month three into being blasted by a jet engine, rain, hail, debris, you're just like — every morning I just slept right up until I had to leave.”

“Put on whatever I could and just went to set — fell to set, really,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, Twisters is in theatres now.