Joe Jonas drops debut single from 'People Who Believe in Love' post split

Joe Jonas unveils emotional journey with solo track.

Joe Jonas has made headlines with the release of his latest solo single, Work It Out, marking his first solo effort in more than a decade.

The track, featured on his upcoming album Music for People Who Believe in Love, appears to draw inspiration from his recent separation from Sophie Turner, his wife of four years.



In the song, Jonas addresses personal challenges, opening with introspective lyrics: "Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad ’cause you’re making the room uncomfortable."

He reflects on feelings of misery and vulnerability, expressing a wish for invisibility to cope with his emotions.

The lyrics reveal him grappling with seeing things in reverse and battling anxious thoughts, offering listeners a glimpse into his emotional journey.

In the song he addresses mental health candidly, singing, "So you think you're too cool to go to therapy / But look at you Your anxieties got anxieties."

He continues with introspective lines about insecurities and the passage of time, acknowledging that past actions may not define one's present self-worth.

Recently, the singer took to Instagram to express his excitement about the album's release, describing it as a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love.