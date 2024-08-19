Katie Price faces £800,000 cleanup bill after fly-tippers force eviction

Katie Price evicted over massive £800K cleanup costs.

Katie Price recently revealed she was evicted from her West Sussex residence, dubbed the 'Mucky Mansion', due to an overwhelming £800,000 bill resulting from fly-tipping on her property.

Facing a second bankruptcy declaration in March, Price was served an eviction notice in April and subsequently relocated to a smaller rented home in May.

In an interview with The Sun, Price disclosed that her departure was prompted by trespassers illegally dumping waste on her land.

Both the council and mortgage authorities granted her a two-year period to address the fly-tipping issue, which was also under police investigation.

However, Price expressed reluctance to bear the £800,000 cleanup cost, citing concerns over its potential impact on the property's value.

The former model recently expressed relief at the prospect of a fresh start following her eviction from the mansion in West Sussex.

She disclosed her decision to surrender the property, allowing it to be sold at market value, with any remaining proceeds accruing to her. Price, who faced significant challenges including vandalism and a hefty cleanup

In May, Price recounted incidents such as vandals damaging her Pink Range Rover with acid, contributing to her negative association with the residence she occupied for nine years.