Zara Tindall makes first statement after Princess Anne's accident

Zara Tindall opened up about her love for horse riding in a new documentary following her mother, Princess Anne's horrific accident.

For the unversed, the Princess Royal is currently recovering from her head injuries caused due to a horse at Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday, June 23. However, the hardest-working royal has partially resumed her royal duties.

Now, Anne's duaghter appeared in a new ITV documentary Champions: Full Gallop, highlighting the charm of horse riding. Morever, she discussed why equestrians compete at the Cheltenham Festival.

As reported by Daily Mail, Zara shared, "There's a lot of hope when you walk into Cheltenham, there's a lot of dreams to try and grab. I think it's worse watching than riding, 100 per cent because you've got no control over it, and you sit back and let them get on with it."



It is important to note that Zara is a great source of support for the royal family during their health challenges.



Earlier, it was reported that the mother of three has been assisting King Charles by supporting her injured mother's return to royal duties.



Previously, US Weekly reported that Prince William has been relying on his cousin to carry out royal duties while Kate Middleton undergoes cancer treatment.

The daughter of Princess Anne is expected to become an important part of William's court when he becomes King.