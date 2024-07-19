Chris Hemsworth marks wife's 48th birthday with movie set snaps

Chris Hemsworth celebrated Elsa Pataky's birthday with sweet memories

Chris Hemsworth showed off his love for his wife, Elsa Pataky, on her 48th birthday.

On Thursday, July 18, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star took to Instagram to share an endearing photo dump to celebrate his co-star and beloved wife’s birthday.

"Happy birthday to his gorgeous lady @elsapataky," he wrote in the caption with two red heart emojis.

The cover photo of the carousel featured the two on the set of their recent film together, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as Pataky channel of two characters, Mr. Norton.

In addition, she also played Vuvalini General, the action thriller starring Anya Taylor Joy alongside her husband.



The following slide showed a family of five enjoying dinner at a restaurant. The parents of three were all smiles with their kids: daughter Indie Rose, 12, and 10-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan.

In the next slide, the MCU star added a solo snapshot of his wife, smiling in the black-and-white photo as she was surrounded by rocks and shells.

The last photo in the montage was of the couple from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Pataky posed as Wolf Woman and Hemsworth as the "God of Thunder."

Hemsworth and the actress have proved to be a doting husband and wife since their wedding in 2010, which followed a few months after they first crossed paths.