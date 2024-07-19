Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ feelings over missing Wimbledon

Princess Kate revealed Prince Louis was quite ‘upset’ over missing an opportunity to join his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Wimbledon 2023.



GB News royal editor Svar Nanan-Sen recalled Catherine’s old interview in which she shared her youngest one’s feelings after missing an important family outing.

In conversation with the royal commentator Cameron Walker, Svar addressed the social media debate after Kate attended the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final with Charlotte, leaving Louis home.

He said, "One royal child who was not at England's Euro 2024 defeat or Wimbledon was Prince Louis. This has caused quite a stir online, with many calling for justice for Prince Louis."

The royal expert shared that Louis has to wait two more years to follow in the footsteps of his sister.

"He's still only six, we have to remember. Charlotte made her first appearance at Wimbledon when she was eight, so he's got to wait a couple more years," Svar said.

The royal experts believe that the Princess of Wales seemingly addressed fans' queries and released a rare picture of Louis and Charlotte supporting team England from home.



Cameron added, "We did get a lovely photograph taken by the Princess of Wales on the Sunday evening of when George and William were in Berlin for the Euros final, but what was lovely was seeing Prince Louis with his big sister, Princess Charlotte, and the Princess of Wales in their private grounds in Adelaide Cottage, we believe, and watching the England game."