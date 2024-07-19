Kate Middleton makes big decision after ‘stressful’ start of 2024

Kate Middleton has reportedly decided not to be on ‘centre stage’ after a headline-making appearance at Wimbledon.

Catherine, who is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy, decided to prioritise her health and family after a 'stressful' start to 2024.



In conversation with People Magazine, royal author Robert Jobson claimed that the Princess of Wales "used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after."



The royal commentator revealed that the future Queen of England would 'return' but her cancer diagnosis "alters her perspective and the order of things" in her day-to-day royal schedule.

It is important to mention here that Kate attended two official royal engagements including Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon men's singles final after shocking cancer announcement in March.



As per the latest reports, she will be spending her summers at Anmer Hall and Balmoral Castle with her family to regain her energy amid the ongoing treatment.

A palace insider told the above-mentioned news outlet that Kate "won’t have to be on centre stage. Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery."

While speaking of Princess Kate's delightful presence at her 'favourite' sports event and the huge round of applause she received, the source shared that this "will have given her sustenance."

"She has gone through something awful and stressful, and it is crucial to have little wins to look forward to or to give you the courage and energy to go forward. And this was it," the report stated.